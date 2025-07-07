Major project on ramp from southbound Rt. 28 to northbound Rt. 8 getting underway today

Rt. 28 drivers to deal with delays and detours as PennDOT closes ramp to Rt. 8

A ramp closure could make for a messy commute for drivers on Rt. 28 this morning.

The ramp to the Rt. 8/Butler exit from the southbound lanes of Rt. 28 was closed early Monday morning ahead of schedule and will remain closed until the end of the month.

PennDOT is closing the ramp so that crews can do reconstruction work and as a result, a significant detour is being implemented.

The ramp from southbound Rt. 28 to Rt. 8/Butler is closing until the end of July. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Dennis Lane

Drivers wishing to exit Rt. 28 onto Rt. 8 are going to need to drive past the ramp that's closing and take Exit 3 to Millvale and continue onto East Ohio Street.

From there, drivers will be able to get back onto Rt. 28 heading the other direction and take the left exit to Rt. 8/Butler.

During the temporary ramp closure, crews will work on a barrier to separate travel lanes, do pavement restoration work, add upgrades to signage and signals, and implement ADA curb updates.