Work set to begin on Route 28 ramp to Route 8 next week

Ramp work on Route 28 to begin next week

Starting Monday, the ramp from southbound Route 28 to northbound Route 8 will be a no-go zone.

"I do hair in the neighborhood, and so many of my clients bike through that intersection to get on the trail or the 40th Street Bridge,"

Haley Ostendorf, a resident and business owner in this community, said. "It's really messy, I'm glad they're closing it."

Reconstruction work on the ramp in Shaler Township and Sharpsburg borough will close to traffic around the clock until July 31.

Ostendorf feels this is needed: "I hope it's better for Millvale and everyone that's trying to get on the trail."

The work that will be done to improve the area includes, barrier to separate travel lanes, pavement restoration, sign and signal upgrades, also ADA curb ramp updates.

Ostendorf says she understands that it may impact her client's getting to their appointments, but she says it's for the greater good, "As long as it's safe for everyone."

