Police investigating deadly crash along Rt. 65 in Emsworth

By
Mike Darnay
Mike Darnay

CBS Pittsburgh

Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened late Tuesday night along Ohio River Boulevard in Emsworth.

The crash happened near the intersection of Hazelwood Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. 

The Emsworth Volunteer Fire Company said late Tuesday that the crash involved a vehicle that had wrecked into a pole.

Police are investigating a deadly crash along Route 65 in Emsworth Borough. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Allegheny County dispatchers said that no one had been transported from the scene of the crash by medics.

The roadway was shut down for several hours while first responders were investigating.

KDKA's news crew at the scene observed officers from the Ohio Township Police Department investigating along with the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office. 

It's unclear what led up to the crash and it's unclear how many people were inside the vehicle. 

