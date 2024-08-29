Watch CBS News
Route 51 is set to reopen today after a month-long closure

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After nearly a full month of traffic headaches, detours, and delays, Route 51 near Mt. Washington is set to reopen to traffic.

The road has been closed between Crane Avenue and Woodruff Street since the beginning of the month, but is expected to reopen sometime today. 

That stretch of roadway was shut down on August 1 so that crews could demolish a bridge above the road at the Woodruff Street end of the closure. 

kdka-route-51-saw-mill-run-boulevard-bridge-demolition-drone.png
The reopening of Saw Mill Run Boulevard has been pushed back by at least several days.  KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

The closure was expected to be lifted earlier this week, but PennDOT said the crew ran into some delays taking down the parking lot bridge. 

It's unclear what time today the road will be reopened. 

