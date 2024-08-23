The reopening of Saw Mill Run Boulevard has been delayed, but could reopen by Thursday

Reopening of Route 51 to be delayed until later next week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A stretch of Route 51 in Pittsburgh that was supposed to reopen on Monday won't likely be reopening until later next week.

The road was set to reopen on Monday, but PennDOT says the crew ran into some delays taking down the parking lot bridge.

The reopening of Saw Mill Run Boulevard has been pushed back by at least several days. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

Because of that, the opening of the road is being pushed back and crews are hoping to have things opened by Thursday afternoon.

This delay in reopening the road is expected to cause traffic issues for students heading back to Brashear High School, South Hills Middle School, and Beechview Elementary School.

The road was shut down earlier this month between Crane Avenue and Woodruff Street so that the bridge over the roadway could be torn down.