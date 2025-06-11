Derry Township fire chief worried about how road closure will impact response time

Route 217 in Derry Township is a major throughway between Derry Borough and Blairsville, but part of that road that sits over a small creek has been completely closed by PennDOT for a bridge rehabilitation.

And while work on the bridge was needed, Derry Township Fire Chief Mark Piantine says that a full closure of the road and the detour to get around it could tack on an extra 15 minutes for emergency crews responding to a call.

Chief Piantine says he wasn't consulted by PennDOT about the major road closure in his township. He says he didn't even know it was happening until signs went up warning drivers of the closure back in late May.

"We are the last ones to know, but we're the first ones to go if something happens," Chief Piantine said.

The closure on Route 217 is centered around a small bridge that is being rehabilitated between Ankney Road and Hillside Road.

And though that closure only extends about a half a mile, Chief Piantine says the detours to get around the small stretch take miles on narrow county roads that traverse active train crossings. It's not something you want when trying to respond to an emergency quickly.

The good news for Derry Township residents is that volunteer fire companies in Blairsville and Black Lick are aware of the closure and ready to respond to that part of Derry to give Chief Piantine's crews time to arrive. Plus, nearby companies from Unity Township are also in the know on this and are able to back up Derry should the need arise.

Still, Piantine says he wishes he would have been consulted initially.

PennDOT said in a statement: "During the design of the Project, local stakeholders were informed of the plans and detour information in August of 2024, and at that time no concerns were received."

They also said that "Performing this work under detour provides for a higher quality product that can be performed safer and in a shorter timeframe."

The work on 217 is slated to be completed, weather pending, by Independence Day weekend.

PennDOT shared these detours:

Route 217 (Millwood Street, Blairsville Road, Walnut Street)

Route 22/119 (Pittsburgh-Blairsville -Buffalo Highway)

Route 982 (New Derry Road)

Route 1041 (Chestnut Street)

Route 217 (Fourth Street, Millwood Street)