Derry Township fire chief worried about how road closure will impact response time Route 217 in Derry Township is a major throughway between Derry Borough and Blairsville, but part of that road that sits over a small creek has been completely closed by PennDOT for a bridge rehabilitation. And while work on the bridge was needed, Derry Township Fire Chief Mark Piantine says that a full closure of the road and the detour to get around it could tack on an extra 15 minutes for emergency crews responding to a call. KDKA-TV's Chris DeRose reports.