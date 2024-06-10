Part of Route 119 is closed in Westmoreland County. What to know before hitting the road.

HEMPFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) — If you're traveling in and out of Greensburg along Route 119 over the next few weeks, find a different route.

Route 119, also known as New Alexandria Road, is closed in Hempfield Township between Hannastown and Forbes Trail roads.

And despite the turnarounds, most people took the closure in stride on Monday, but they were all caught a little off guard.

"I saw a sign that said local traffic allowed through, so I was assuming I could make it. But I wasn't making it through," motorist Annalise Shank said. "It will be a bit of an incontinence. When I leave from home and head to Greensburg before work, this is the shortcut I take to get over to the other side of town. So, kind of a bummer that I got to turn around now and add that into my daily travels."

"There is always construction everywhere you go," said Alice Mankie of New Alexandra. "So, I don't mind."

The reason for this closure is the construction of a bridge over a branch of Crabtree Creek. The construction will also include improvements to the bridge's approach, drainage, guardrails and signage.

The best detour KDKA-TV found is to use Forbes Trail Road to Hannastown Road if you are heading into Greensburg, and the reverse if you are heading out. The total detour time is about two to three minutes.

The total cost of this construction project is around $1 million. Weather permitting, the project should be wrapped up by the end of June.