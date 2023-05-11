Rosy Weekend: Don't wait until the last minute to get Mother's Day flowers

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Mother's Day is Sunday and if you're looking for a great gift that is easy to get and will touch your mom's heart, why not go with flowers?

You might not want to wait to put your order in for that special bouquet, though.

With the holiday just around the corner, you're probably thinking, 'What's the perfect gift for mom?'

After all, who doesn't like flowers?

On Thursday at Flowerama in Ross Township, workers were busy fulfilling the orders for Mother's Day weekend.

Patricia Fowler, the owner of the fragrant shop, said that not only do they have Mother's Day to contend with, but they're also fulfilling orders for different events this coming weekend.

"There's not only Mother's Day this weekend, we have a lot of schools celebrating their proms and we have some beautiful brides we'll be servicing this weekend as far as their wedding product as well," she said. "It is always a very busy Mother's Day around Flowerama."

You know what that means - flower shops all around our region may still be open to fulfill your Mother's Day floral needs, but time might be running out to get the ideal bouquet, hanging basket, or orchid.

"Typically here for me, I do about a month and a half's work in one week for Mother's Day," Fowler said. "It bumps up quite a bit."

Again, time is running short to get your orders in and these folks are pretty much going to be working until Mother's Day to fulfill those orders, so do yourself a favor - do them a favor, too - order now!