Rostraver Township police chief fields questions about Jennah Seibert murder case

Rostraver Township's police chief is answering questions for the first time since charges were filed against a man charged with robbing and killing a woman last month.

Police are still trying to put together the motive of the crime. They wouldn't confirm whether they recovered the murder weapon or how Dorian Jeri-Greene got to Florida in the days after police say he killed Jennah Seibert.

"We are in for a battle with this. We are talking about having a victim, a family's loved one [who] was tragically taken away. We wanted to make sure we do everything right to make sure justice prevails," said Chief Scott Sokol.

Dorian Jeri-Greene is now charged with breaking in and shooting 24-year-old Jennah Seibert to death in her bed.

He's back in Pennsylvania after being arrested in Tampa, Florida, for an outstanding warrant from Washington County when police say he broke in and tried to strangle an ex-girlfriend.

Police say they found Jeri-Greene in Tampa after he tried to pawn a necklace he stole from Seibert's home.

Borrasso: If it's true the motive was theft, stealing that jewelry, the diamond necklaces, the watch, why would he shoot Jennah Seibert in her bed?

Sokol: Well, I think that's the question everybody wants answered. And I think that question will come out as we go down the road."

Borrasso: What can you say about how the victim, Jennah Seibert, and her fiancé knew Dorian Jeri-Greene?

Sokol: I don't have the facts behind their relationships exactly. I know there is a lot of conversation on social media posts. As we all know, [on] social media, you can be friends with someone by touching a button and never meet them.

Court documents show Jeri-Greene walked to Seibert's Rostraver home early in the morning on April 11.

Police say home security video caught him outside the home with a rifle and cutting the electrical service after Seibert's fiancé, Bryan Murray, left for work.

"That's not something for the common person to do, to play with electricity, so at some point or time, there would be some thought he had some background in electricity," Chief Sokol said.

According to the criminal complaint, the man who allowed Jeri-Greene to stay with him said Jeri-Greene told him Murray's home was a "good money house," and that he wanted to get himself "a piece of that."

Borrasso: Do you feel there is some connection to that home?

Sokol: I'll say that there is some point of interest, Greene, and that home, that he chose to go there that day. I am not able to speak on anything else."

KDKA-TV also asked the police chief if anyone may have helped Dorian Jeri-Greene and whether other people could be charged.

The chief said the case is open and active, and they are following up on leads as they come in.