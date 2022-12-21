Watch CBS News
Ross Twp. Police officers help rescue deer in distress

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple of police officers helped rescue a deer that was in distress in Ross Township.

The rescue was captured on one of the officers' body cameras.

The deer was trapped and in trouble trying to get out of a freezing cold pool in someone's backyard.

It wasn't an easy rescue, but the officers succeeded after working for a few minutes to get the animal out of the icy water.

Great job, officers! 

