Ross Twp. Police officers help rescue deer in distress

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple of police officers helped rescue a deer that was in distress in Ross Township.

The rescue was captured on one of the officers' body cameras.

A Day In The Life of The Ross Police Department: Officers Held Hostage! (by a deer) Posted by Ross Township Police Department on Monday, December 19, 2022

The deer was trapped and in trouble trying to get out of a freezing cold pool in someone's backyard.

It wasn't an easy rescue, but the officers succeeded after working for a few minutes to get the animal out of the icy water.

Great job, officers!