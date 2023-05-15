Teens arrested after sale of shoes outside Ross Township Chick-fil-A ends in armed robbery

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A sale of Air Jordans on Facebook Marketplace ended with three teenagers arrested.

A young man told police he arranged to meet the buyer outside the Chick-fil-A in Ross Township and sell him the shoes for $800.

But police say the buyer and two other teenagers ended up threatening the seller with a gun, taking the shoes and taking off.

Police say the two got away in a car driven by 18-year-old Rashan Farrow-Russell. Police say the seller's father then chased them only to be hit by their car. He's OK.

Police say they later found the car with the Air Jordans and a stolen gun inside.

Ross Township police say they have designated meeting spots for these kinds of transactions and encourage people to use them.

"This is a great example for when you're selling these things online and dealing with individuals you don't know, that's the reason we have the safe exchange zone here," said Brian Kohlhepp with Ross Township police. "This is the one here obviously in Ross Township but there's ones throughout the county and anyone who's buying or selling online is highly encouraged to use these safe zones here. They're at the police station, they're on camera, they're not actively monitored 24 hours a day, but they are on camera to record anything that happens here."

Kohlhepp says public places are always a good idea when buying or selling something online, but you are safer at a police station where there are cameras.