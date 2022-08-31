Ronald McDonald House and Steelers launch annual 'Sacks for Kids' program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Tuesday, the Steelers hosted a kickoff event for its annual "Sacks for Kids" program.

Bordas and Bordas will donate $500 to the Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh for each sack made by the team's defense this upcoming season.

Last year, they scored more than $300,000 for a total of 67 sacks.

The money supports families whose children are in need of medical care.

"We're so blessed for every sack the Steelers make," said Eleanor Reigel, the CEO of the Ronald McDonald House. "Jamie Bordas will donate $500 to the house and over the several years we've been doing this project with him, he has donated $222,000. That makes a significant difference to what we do each and every day to help support the families of Ronald McDonald House."

The house provides families traveling to Pittsburgh for pediatric medical care with a place to eat, sleep, and find support.

Over the past three seasons, the Steelers as a team have led the NFL in total sacks - good news for the program.