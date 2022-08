Ron DeSantis to campaign for Doug Mastriano

Ron DeSantis to campaign for Doug Mastriano

Ron DeSantis to campaign for Doug Mastriano

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is coming to Pittsburgh next week.

DeSantis is scheduled to visit western Pennsylvania to campaign for Doug Mastriano, a fellow Republican and candidate for governor of Pennsylvania.

DeSantis will be here on Aug. 19 for the event at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.