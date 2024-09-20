Watch CBS News
Local News

Robinson Township police officer hit by driver of vehicle while at scene of crash

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (9/20)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (9/20) 02:16

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An officer with the Robinson Township Police Department was hit by the driver of a vehicle while at the scene of a crash on Friday night. 

First responders were originally called to the scene on Campbells Run Road, just west of Interstate 79, for a motorcycle crash. While at the scene, the officer was hit by another vehicle. 

The motorcyclist was critically injured. The condition of the officer was not immediately known. No other information was available on Friday night. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.