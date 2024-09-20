Robinson Township police officer hit by driver of vehicle while at scene of crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An officer with the Robinson Township Police Department was hit by the driver of a vehicle while at the scene of a crash on Friday night.

First responders were originally called to the scene on Campbells Run Road, just west of Interstate 79, for a motorcycle crash. While at the scene, the officer was hit by another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was critically injured. The condition of the officer was not immediately known. No other information was available on Friday night.