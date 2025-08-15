Robinson Township under boil water advisory as of Thursday afternoon

As of Thursday afternoon, all customers in Robinson Township are under a boil water advisory.

The Municipal Authority of Robinson said on Thursday, around 12 p.m., they experienced a potential loss of positive water pressure due to a water main break.

"A loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back-pressure or back-siphonage," their announcement said. "As a result, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms."

All customers in Robinson Township are advised to use bottled water, but if they are unable to get bottled water, bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before use.

This includes all usage of water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation.

During a boil water advisory, the inadequately treated water could cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and headaches. If you experience those symptoms, contact a doctor.

The water main break has also closed the Clever Park Pool and canceled the "Bon Voyage to Summer" event. School supplies will still be collected at the park from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

For more guidelines, customers can call the EPA's Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

Along with the boil water advisory, there is also a water conservation notice in place.

As of Friday morning, the boil water advisory remains in place. We will update this story once the advisory is lifted.