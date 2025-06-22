Roberto Clemente Bridge, Mon Wharf to close this week for film shoots

The Roberto Clemente Bridge and the Mon Wharf will be closed at various points throughout the week due to film shoots.

The Clemente Bridge will be closed on Monday morning. Filming is set to take place between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. The Rachel Carson Bridge will also be closed for inspections, though, so drivers are asked to use the Andy Warhol Bridge to get to and from Downtown and the North Shore.

Crews will also be filming at the Mon Wharf parking lot during the week.

People who normally park there should find somewhere else to park in the meantime; nearby options include the Third Avenue, Wood-Allies and First Avenue garages.