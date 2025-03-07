Robert Morris beats Wright State 83-62, advances to Horizon League tournament semifinals

The clock has yet to strike midnight for the Robert Morris basketball team who could be this year's Cinderella team.

The Colonials beat Wright State 83-62 on Thursday night in front of a sellout crowd at the UPMC Events Center to advance to the semifinals of the Horizon League tournament.

Robert Morris erased an early 10-point deficit and came back to win the game with relative ease.

After falling behind early, the Colonials quickly found their rhythm as conference player of the year Alvaro Folgueiras helped lead Robert Morris to 41-31 halftime lead.

In the second half, Robert Morris moved the ball all around the court with five players finishing the game in double digits.

Senior guard Kam Woods said the team appreciated how packed the arena was and that he and his teammates didn't want to let the city down.

"Just the energy the crowd was bringing really gave us momentum," Woods said.

"Everybody was loud, everybody was there early," said RMU head coach Andy Toole. "We'd love it to be like that all the time. It was awesome to have everybody come out and create an awesome home court advantage. The students came out incredible well. They were loud all night and obviously, I think after the first five or six minutes of the game, I thought our performance kind of mirrored the energy in the building. Obviously, there's always going to be a little of first game of conference tournament type energy and Wright State was obviously able to play two nights ago, so they got some of that out."

Toole praised his team's defensive activity, especially once his players settled into the game.

Up next for the Colonials are the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Corteva Coliseum in Indianapolis.