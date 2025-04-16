University of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh police investigating two robberies near campus

Investigators need your help in trying to solve two attempted robberies that took place near the University of Pittsburgh campus. The incidents took place about 15 minutes apart, a little more than a mile away from each other.

Pitt senior, Tristan Collins, feels uneasy living on the west side of Oakland. First, someone stole his fiancée's car, and now he's learning someone was assaulted and almost robbed in the neighborhood by Robinson and 5th Avenue.

"I definitely don't feel safe around here," Collins said. "We're just young people, just trying to go to school and get our education, and, you know, to have this sort of issues with safety, you know, it just isn't very encouraging."

Pittsburgh and Pitt police said it happened just after midnight Wednesday on Robinson Street. A man told them someone was demanding money and tried to take his backpack, but the suspect didn't get away with it and punched him in the head and face before running away. First responders transported the victim to the hospital with minor head injuries in stable condition.

A little bit earlier, just before midnight, police said they were called to respond to Centre Avenue by North Dithridge for a robbery. A man told them that when he got out of his car, someone demanded he give them money. He was pushed and threatened, and eventually handed over his wallet, but when the suspect didn't find any cash inside, they discarded it and ran. No one was injured.

Pitt junior Veeksha Parasa plans to be more cautious than she already is.

"I'm going to be a little more aware when I do walk around the street or in my neighborhood," Parasa said. "I always try to walk with my roommates or someone I know, but if I do have to walk by myself, I'll always try to take the bus or go on a path that's well lit."

The same goes for Collins, who's looking forward to graduating in the next couple of weeks.

"I won't be living here again by choice," Collins said. "I just hope they can clean this area up a little bit more for the families and for the students."

If you have any information about these incidents, call the University of Pittsburgh Police Department at 412-624-2121 or the City of Pittsburgh Police at 412-422-6520.