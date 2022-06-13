Ringo Starr announces makeup dates for PPG, all postponed concerts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Ringo Starr has announced new concert dates after postponing several shows because two members of his band tested positive for COVID-19.

The former Beatle and his All-Starr Band were set to perform at PPG Paints Arena this month, but the last 12 dates on his tour were rescheduled for September.

Starr and his band were almost halfway through a 22-show run, which was originally slated for 2020. When Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather got COVID, they decided to reschedule the rest.

"We are so sorry to let the fans down," Starr said in a statement on his website. "It's been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all. But as we all know, Covid is still here and despite being careful these things happen. I want to thank the fans for their patience, I send you all peace and love, and we can't wait to be back in the Fall."

Thursday, Starr announced the new dates for the final stops on the tour. The Pittsburgh show will take place on Sept. 10.

As of this writing, the tour dates have not been updated on Starr's website, but below is a screengrab from a news release PPG Paints Arena sent around to media Thursday afternoon with the full schedule: