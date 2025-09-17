Riley Green is bringing his "Cowboy As It Gets" tour to Star Lake next summer

Riley Green is coming back to the Pittsburgh area next summer and bringing his "Cowboy As It Gets" tour to The Pavilion at Star Lake.

Star Lake announced Tuesday that the country music star is coming to the area next summer.

The tour headlined by Green, who will be joined by Justin Moore, Mackenzie Carpenter, and Adam Hood will be at The Pavilion at Star Lake on Friday, June 26.

The tour will kick off on April 16 in Mississippi and run through mid-August.

Presale tickets for the Star Lake show will go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m. with all tickets going on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Green has played shows in the Pittsburgh area over the past few years, including in the winter of 2024 when he played at the Petersen Events Center on Pitt's campus and in the summer of 2023 when he opened for Luke Combs at Acrisure Stadium.