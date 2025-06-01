Richard King Mellon Foundation gifts $10 million grant to Pittsburgh Cultural Trust

The Richard King Mellon Foundation has gifted the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust with a new $10 million grant to help the nonprofit cover the remaining construction costs to fund Arts Landing.

The grant is "among the largest philanthropic gifts to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust in its four-decade history," per a press release from the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

The grant will also support other functions of the space, which is scheduled to open to the public in 2026.

"The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is profoundly grateful to the Richard King Mellon Foundation for this capstone contribution that helps ensure our shared vision for Arts Landing becomes a reality for our community," said Kendra Whitlock Ingram, President & CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "This is a defining moment for the Cultural District and Downtown Revitalization Vision—made possible by immense generosity and leadership from philanthropic and civic partners."

"Pittsburgh's first Renaissance officially began 75 years ago, in May 1950. Then, and ever since, the Richard King Mellon Foundation has helped to lead Pittsburgh's ongoing strategies to achieve greater prosperity for the people of our beloved city," said Sam Reiman, Director of the Richard King Mellon Foundation. "Our Trustees wanted to demonstrate that leadership again for Arts Landing. This $10 million grant will provide the capital necessary to complete construction. And, just as importantly, it will help to ensure the Cultural Trust has the means to maintain and operate Arts Landing as a safe and desirable destination for many years to come."

Arts Landing has been described as "a creatively designed, community-focused, and sustainably operated civic space that will host festivals and performances, exhibit public art, and provide opportunities for everyday recreation" to further revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh.