Ribs, free music and football. What to know as Ribfest returns to Pittsburgh this week.

The annual Kickoff and Rib Festival is returning to Pittsburgh's North Shore this week. Here's what to know.

Acrisure Stadium, the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, is hosting the annual Labor Day weekend Ribfest. In addition to hosting a dozen nationally recognized rib vendors, the festival weekend will also have football, free concerts, food, and fun.

Admission to the festival, which started in Pittsburgh at Three Rivers Stadium in 1990, is free with food and drink being available for purchase.

When does Ribfest begin and what are the hours each day of the festival?

Thursday, August 28

This year's Ribfest will begin on Thursday with a pitmaster competition that evening. Awards will be given out by the PA Pork Council for Best Ribs, Best Sauce, and People's Choice.

The annual Kickoff and Rib Festival is coming back to Pittsburgh's North Shore and Acrisure Stadium. KDKA

Thursday's event hours run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, August 29

On Friday, events will run from Noon until 11 p.m. with Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren doing a meet-and-greet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the Clarks will be performing at 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 30

Saturday's festivities get underway at 9 a.m. and run all day and night until 11 p.m. with the day's events highlighted by the return of The City Game between Pitt and Duquesne, who are facing one another for the first time in 86 years.

Tickets to the game are not included with free entry to Ribfest.

Kickoff at Acrisure Stadium is set for 12 p.m. and after the game., there will be a postgame street party from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 31

The 11th annual Cornhole Classic, the area's largest cornhole tournament, kicks off Sunday's events at 11 a.m. before the festival gets back underway at Noon with the evening highlighted by a music performance from country singer-songwriter Redferrin.

Monday, September 1

Ribfest will wrap on Labor Day as the Steelers Run Walk fundraiser will take place at 8 a.m. before the festival's final day runs from Noon until 9 p.m.

What rib vendors will be at Ribfest?

Twelve vendors will be serving their ribs at this year's festival.

What activities will be at Ribfest?

There will be a number of free activities for each day of Ribfest, including things like the Jim Beam Carnival, the Sheetz "Freak" Zone, the I.C. Light prize wheel, and more.

The FedEx Great Hall at Acrisure Stadium will be open and will feature Steelers memorabilia and the team's Lombardi trophies from their six Super Bowl victories.

The 2026 NFL Draft Mobile Exhibit will be available for guests and will be located next to the Hall of Honor Museum tent.

Steely McBeam will be at Ribfest on Sunday and Monday and the Steelers Experience will be open on Friday, Sunday, and Monday for fans to test their skills.