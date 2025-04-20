Ribbon cutting ceremony takes place for recent renovations at Carnegie Library of Homestead

State and local leaders were in Munhall on Saturday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Carnegie Library of Homestead.

The event marks the completion of the second phase of renovations for the facility, which includes enhanced accessibility, sensory-friendly meeting rooms, and new air conditioning, among other additions.

It also served as the beginning of the library's new youth and development programs.

"We're impacting our community. They have this stellar community anchor in the middle of all these communities that they rely on every day," said Carol Shrieve, the library's executive director.

"It's a tremendous asset that we have here in the Mon Valley," said Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis (D). "And I'm so glad that we were able to help deliver the resources to renovate it and to keep the programming going."

Library leaders told KDKA-TV that phase three of the renovations will include an all-new gathering space for large community events as well as upgrades to the facility's music and athletic halls.