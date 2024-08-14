Retired Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh superintendent Michelle Peduto dies following battle with cancer

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Michelle Peduto, who recently retired as superintendent of the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese's schools has died following a battle with cancer.

Peduto served the Diocese's Catholic schools for 21 years, including as superintendent from 2019 until earlier this year when she retired.

"She was a beautiful example of deep trust in the Lord. She leaves us a legacy of what it means to work for the building of God's kingdom," Bishop David Zubik wrote in a letter to clergy and diocesan staff.

"Her creative, visionary approach has played a vital role in shaping the future of our schools," Bishop Zubik said when she announced her retirement in January. "We are grateful for the impact she has had on Catholic education in the Diocese of Pittsburgh, and for who she is as a person, and the warmth she has brought to our diocesan family."

During her tenure with the Diocese, Peduto helped implement a reorganization and regionalization of schools and navigated the Diocese through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Working for the Church and being able to embrace the faith every single day personally and professionally has been an incredible blessing," she said as she prepared to retire.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the Divine Redeemer Parish's Saint James Church in Sewickley.