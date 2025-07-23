Retired police officer in Beaver County charged with possession of child pornography

A retired police officer in Beaver County has been charged with felony possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

Peter Benedict Jr., a 68-year-old retired police officer, is now facing 11 felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and criminal use of a communication facility after a search of his home earlier this week.

"This is unacceptable, lewd, criminal behavior for any member of society, let alone someone who took a sworn oath to protect his community as a law enforcement officer," Attorney General Sunday said. "My Child Predator Section is a team of experienced experts who work proactive investigations to find offenders engaged in criminal conduct online."

According to the attorney general's office, the conduct did not occur while he was a police officer.

Benedict had most recently served as a school resource officer between 2022 and 2023 and retired in 2023.

On July 22, agents searched Benedict's Beaver County home and took electronic devices as a result.

We will have more on this story on KDKA-TV News at 5:00 and 6:00.