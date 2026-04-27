Pittsburgh-area police officer charged in Florida assault; new records show earlier warning signs

A Pittsburgh-area police officer is facing charges in Florida, accused of a violent domestic assault.

New records obtained by KDKA-TV reveal warning signs involving that same officer months before this arrest. These documents lay out a violent encounter, step by step.

In Sumter County, Florida, investigators say what started as a verbal argument quickly turned physical.

According to the arrest affidavit, Officer Manuel Pihakis of the Reserve Township Police Department is accused of biting his girlfriend during a confrontation at a hotel and spa. Hours later, another confrontation came, this time at a private residence.

Investigators say Pihakis struck the victim in the back of the head with an open fist, knocking her to the floor.

Even while she lay helpless on her back, investigators say he continued to pursue her aggressively. It wasn't until she yelled for help that Pihakis retreated.

He was charged with simple battery and domestic violence, taken to jail, and later released on bail.

In a statement to KDKA-TV, the Reserve Township Police Department confirms Pihakis has been pulled off the streets, saying in part:

"The Reserve Township Police Department was made aware of the allegations and arrest of Officer Pihakis while off duty out of state. Officer Pihakis is currently on administrative leave pending an internal investigation."

KDKA-TV also uncovered an internal report from February that describes the same officer, while off-duty, inside the Reserve Township police station, smelling like alcohol, with slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

"Based on my experience, these observations were consistent with possible alcohol impairment," the reporting officer wrote.

The chief says the officer was not allowed to drive, and transportation was arranged to take him home.

"Chief Morgan directed that Officer Pihakis not be permitted to operate his vehicle and approved transportation to his residence."

But even with those concerns documented, no sobriety test was administered, and no charges were filed.

KDKA-TV asked the department about that February incident. They declined to answer and referred to the township solicitor, who has not responded.