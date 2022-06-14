Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz holds rally in Bethel Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz held a rally in Bethel Park.

A crowd packed into Level 20 on Monday for Oz's campaign stop.

"I think it's time for a dose of reality and doses of Pennsylvania good, old-fashioned values," Oz said.

He spoke for just under 30 minutes, not mentioning guns or abortion. Oz's talk touched on inflation, rising gas prices and ramping up domestic energy production.

"Insist, insist that we open up federal lands," Oz said. "One-third of all energy in this county, but I also don't want them making rules and regulations and intimidating the banks so they don't lend money to energy companies."

He said John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate, is too far left.

"He's further to the left than Joe Biden," Oz said. "He's pulling Joe Biden to the left. So, he wants to spend trillions more where we already have inflation rates at the highest in 40 years, and I say no more reckless spending. You with me?"

He talked about reaching out to moderates and independents.

"We want real pro-patriots who are going to say what they see," Oz said.

"You got to get that message across to the people in the middle and the left. And they will hear it because they are looking for answers, they are looking for salvation," he added. "But they are looking for love in all the wrong places."

Allegheny County GOP Chair Sam DeMarco called for unity.

"If you supported someone else, you need to support Dr. Oz right now," he said. "If you supported Dr. Oz all along, you need to be magnanimous in welcoming others into the tent because we need everybody in this vote."