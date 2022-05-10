Republican candidates for governor highlight what makes them different

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The race for the Republican nomination for governor has been hotly contested.

In the last of his four-part series on the race, KDKA political editor Jon Delano says each of the candidates has something that makes them different from the others.

Republican voters will find nine names for governor on their ballot next Tuesday. Pollsters say the top four include former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, of Luzerne County; state Sen. Doug Mastriano, of Franklin County; former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, of Chester County; and businessman Dave White, of Delaware County.

The others, hoping for an upset, are state Sen. Jake Corman, of Centre County; Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale; public relations consultant Charlie Gerow, of Cumberland County; former U.S. Rep. Melissa Hart, of Allegheny County; and heart and lung surgeon Dr. Nch Zama.

KDKA's Jon Delano asked each candidate what separates them from the others in this crowded field.

"Experience, courage. I wouldn't get on an airplane with someone who has never flown a plane. I've actually governed, and I have a record and you know where I stand. And I think at this point, we need a governor who is strong," Barletta said.

"My record as a U.S. Attorney and my record as a U.S. Marine officer, but I am not a politician," McSwain said. "The other leading candidates in this race are running on promises they've already broken."

"I am the only one that is actually expanding our party. I'm bringing the blue-collar workers, the workers that Donald Trump brought into our party — the blue-collar, hard workers that carry a lunch pail to work," White said.

"My experience allows me on day one to get right to work," Corman said. "There's no learning curve for the Corman administration. We can start right away focusing on issues that matter to the people of Pennsylvania."

"I am the only candidate that is totally uncontrolled by the Republican Party establishment swamp," Gale said. "The campaign donors, the party bosses, the lobbyists, the special interests have no control or influence me."

"As the vice-chairman of (Conservative Political Action Committee), I've proven to be a solid, sensible conservative who's a political outsider but who knows what's going on inside, who knows what needs to be done," Gerow said.

"I am the only candidate west of Penn State," says Hart. "I understand the west quite well, having represented nine counties from western Pennsylvania at one time or the other."

"I have been serving humanity at the highest level of excellence, and I have a more holistic view of human life. That distinguishes me from any candidate who's running," Zama said.

One candidate, Doug Mastriano, declined an interview, saying he had no time.

As for the Democrats, they have just one choice. Attorney General Josh Shapiro is running unopposed for governor.

The primary is May 17.