Police officer among 2 killed in Minneapolis shooting; suspect also dead

Officer Jamal Mitchell killed in Minneapolis mass shooting Officer Jamal Mitchell killed in Minneapolis mass shooting 03:48

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people were killed, including a police officer, in a shooting Thursday evening in Minneapolis, according to city officials. The suspect is also dead.

A second police officer was also wounded but has been released from the hospital, and a firefighter also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say two civilians were also hurt, one gravely and one critically. Their identities, and the identity of the suspect, have not been released.

In a press conference on Thursday evening, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey identified 36-year-old Jamal Mitchell as the officer killed in the shooting.

"We will honor his sacrifice. We will remember his name. We will never forget what he did for the people of our city. The lives he protected, the lives he saved," Frey said.

Minneapolis Police Department

Details of the shooting

According to a news release from the city of Minneapolis, the incident started around 5:15 p.m., when when officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Blaisdell Avenue South, in the Whittier neighborhood. Upon arrival, officers were immediately met with gunfire, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

Officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. Mitchell and another officer were injured in the gunfight, as well as the suspect, MPD said. The suspect received life-saving efforts and died at the scene. Mitchell and the officer were taken to the hospital, where Mitchell died.

Upon searching the building, officers found two civilians who had been shot; police say they may have been residents. One of the civilians was dead at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Outside the apartment, a man was found shot inside his car. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A firefighter was also injured and taken to the hospital, though they have since been released.

About two blocks away from the original call's area, Mitchell had been attempting to provide medical assistance to two men who had been injured when he was "ambushed," Drew Evans with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said.

Witness describes the chaos

Reuben Molina lives near the scene and said he heard gunshots ring out when the incident unfolded.

"Me and my girlfriend, we heard really loud banging at first," Molina said. "Then we heard it again and again and again in rapid succession. And me and her were like, 'Oh that's gunshots.'"

WCCO

Molina said he overheard a female voice calling 911.

"(She said) 'My boyfriend's been shot, his friend has been shot in the bathroom. Both been shot in the head,'" he said. "I'm surprised it hasn't happened sooner, honestly. It's just that bad over here."

Remembering Officer Mitchell

Minneapolis Police Chief O'Hara said Mitchell was "a father, son, (fiancé), friend, and a member of MPD since 2022."

"I had the distinct honor of swearing in Jamal as a Minneapolis police officer," O'Hara said.

Mitchell received recognition for his work in February 2023 after rescuing an elderly couple from a burning home. Bodycam video shows him helping the couple out their front door.

The story gained nationwide attention and was included in CNN's "Beyond The Call Of Duty" series.

Chief Brian O'Hara WCCO

O'Hara said Mitchell was just three days on the job when he made that rescue. At the time, O'Hara called Mitchell and his partner "truly heroic," saying the officers put their lives on the line despite the danger.

"He died a hero, and like the police officers standing here with me, and like cops everywhere, he was one of the few who had the courage to stand up and answer the call every day. He died doing what we asked him to do, on behalf of others," O'Hara said.

Katie Blackwell, assistant chief of operations for the Minneapolis Police Department, said Mitchell "was exceptional in every way."

"He was courageous in every action that he did," Blackwell said. "He was a wonderful human being."

Police across Minnesota honor Mitchell

Shortly after his death was announced, law enforcement from across Minnesota honored the fallen officer. A procession began at Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis.

Dozens of cars lined up for hours to escort Mitchell to the medical examiner's office. Others gathered along the route to show their support.

People across the Twin Cities are also showing their support by putting up blue lights to signify that they stand with police.

WCCO

State leaders address the tragedy

In a press conference late Thursday evening, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz highlighted how frequent attacks on law enforcement have become in the state.

"This is one of those instances you'd think is unthinkable, but it's very thinkable because its happened four times in the last few months, where we've had public safety officers responding to the call people make to 911, rushing into that situation. And in this case, being ambushed and a loss of life for Officer Mitchell," Walz said. "That trauma quickly should turn to anger. And a commitment that this cannot happen. We do not have to live this way. We have got to commit together to do all we can."

Officers with the St. Paul Police Department were helping with patrols in Minneapolis on Thursday night, according to St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic shooting in Minneapolis tonight," Carter said. "We are praying for our colleagues and the entire Minneapolis community."

A flood of responses from Minnesota leaders and agencies have been issued following the mass shooting that killed one Minneapolis police officer and two others.

"Once again, a police officer bravely faced danger and tragically lost his life protecting the community," Minneapolis Police and Peace Officers Association executive director Brian Peters said in a statement.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

Mitchell is the third Minnesota police officer killed this year. Burnsville officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and city firefighter Adam Finseth, were murdered during a standoff in February.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, 60 police officers have been killed across the country this year.