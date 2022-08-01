Report: Steelers kicker Chris Boswell inks 4-year extension
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chris Boswell is getting a raise.
The Steelers kicker signed a four-year, $20 million extension, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. The deal includes $12.5 million guaranteed, Schefter reported.
"The four-year extension ties Boswell with Justin Tucker as the highest-paid kickers in NFL history," Schefter tweeted Monday.
Boswell, one of the NFL's best kickers, was entering the final year of his deal. He has been with the team since 2015.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.