Report: Steelers kicker Chris Boswell inks 4-year extension

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chris Boswell is getting a raise.

The Steelers kicker signed a four-year, $20 million extension, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. The deal includes $12.5 million guaranteed, Schefter reported.

Steelers are giving kicker Chris Boswell a new four-year, $20 million extension that includes $12.5 million guaranteed, his agent Jeff Nalley confirmed Monday. The four-year extension ties Boswell with Justin Tucker as the highest-paid kickers in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022

"The four-year extension ties Boswell with Justin Tucker as the highest-paid kickers in NFL history," Schefter tweeted Monday.

Boswell, one of the NFL's best kickers, was entering the final year of his deal. He has been with the team since 2015.