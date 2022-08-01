Watch CBS News
Sports

Report: Steelers kicker Chris Boswell inks 4-year extension

/ CBS Pittsburgh

#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: July 31, 2022 (Pt. 4)
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: July 31, 2022 (Pt. 4) 04:05

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chris Boswell is getting a raise.

The Steelers kicker signed a four-year, $20 million extension, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. The deal includes $12.5 million guaranteed, Schefter reported. 

"The four-year extension ties Boswell with Justin Tucker as the highest-paid kickers in NFL history," Schefter tweeted Monday.

Boswell, one of the NFL's best kickers, was entering the final year of his deal. He has been with the team since 2015.

First published on August 1, 2022 / 5:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.