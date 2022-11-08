Report: Pirates 'unlikely' to trade Bryan Reynolds this offseason

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates are reportedly "unlikely" to trade Bryan Reynolds this offseason.

According to a report from MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Pirates outfielder is a "popular name" this offseason, but the Pirates believe they will be competitive before Reynolds becomes a free agent after the 2025 season.

#Pirates All-Star OF Bryan Reynolds is a popular name among GMs this week -- as he was last year -- but he is unlikely to be dealt this offseason. The Pirates believe they will be competitive before he hits free agency after the 2025 season. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 8, 2022

In 2022, Reynolds hit a career-high 27 home runs and drove in 62 runs. Reynolds, who has been with the Pirates since 2019, inked a two-year deal with the team in April.

Reynolds was named the replacement starting center fielder for the National League All-Star team in 2021 after an injured Ronald Acuña Jr. bowed out due to injury.