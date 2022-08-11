Report: FBI delivers subpoenas to several Pa. Republican lawmakers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The FBI has delivered subpoenas to several Pennsylvania lawmakers after they confiscated Republican State Rep. Scott Perry's phone as a part of a probe into a scheme to install alternate Trump electors.

According to PennLive, agents visited several Pa. House and Senate Republican lawmaker's offices at the State Capitol.

Right now, it remains unclear which lawmakers were paid visits.

This comes just one day after Perry had his cell phone seized as a part of the Department of Justice's criminal investigation.