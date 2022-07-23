Repeat champion crowned at 11th annual Fleet Feet Liberty Mile

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the second year in a row, runner Vincent Ciattei took home the title as the swiftest runner in the Fleet Feet Liberty Mile, clocking in at four minutes and four seconds.

Daniel Michalski, Clayton Murphy, Willy Fink, and Waleed Suliman took an early lead in the Men's Pro Mile, but as the pack made the turn onto Liberty Avenue, Ben Blakenship made his move and surged to take the lead. Ciattei was close behind. Ciattei was able to make the final burst to break the finish line tape for the second year in a row, according to a press release from P3R.

"I just wanted to stay in front and respond to the moves that other people made, and I was able to do that and stay in control the whole time," Ciattei said. "I felt strong here at the end, and I felt it could take me all the way to finish. I had some space to celebrate my second win in a row," Ciattei added.

Nikki Hiltz also took home the championship for her respective field, taking her final step at four minutes and 28 seconds.

"It was so loud in the chute that I couldn't even hear any footsteps, but I know there are some kickers in this race," Hiltz said.

Pittsburghers Nick Wolk, 24, and Mikayla Schneider, 24, won the Unstoppable Heat with times of 4:17 and 5:00, respectively. Each earned $500 and a spot in the 2023 Fleet Feet Liberty Mile Pro Mile Heats. The Masters' champions, 40 and older, were Sean Battis, 40, of Pittsburgh, and Andrea Pomaranski, 40, of Wolverine Lake, MI, in 4:41 and 4:47, respectively; each took home a $500 prize, per the available press release.

Liam Harvey, 18, of New York City, and Elisabeth Franczyk, 16, of Washington, PA were the champions of the first-ever 4RUN2 heat, which gave competitive runners ages 14-19 an opportunity to compete in a heat of their own. They finished at times 4:36 and 5:48, respectively.

The Fleet Feet Liberty Mile showcased a variety of fitness levels, from first-time runners to some of America's fastest athletes, including U.S. Olympians.