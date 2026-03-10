What's the rental market looking like for the upcoming NFL Draft in Pittsburgh?

As we get closer to the hundreds of thousands of people descending on Pittsburgh for the 2026 NFL Draft, interest in the home rental market is heating up.

With just over six weeks until the draft gets underway in Pittsburgh, those involved in the process so far have been less than impressed by the pace with only around 32% of properties made available have been rented out.

With estimates of more than 500,000 people set to come to Pittsburgh, who can blame a homeowner from seeing dollar signs?

"I thought, what a great opportunity to showcase my property," said Debra Smallwood, who lives in Pittsburgh's Mexican War Streets.

Smallwood's home sleeps five people and is listed on the website Accommodations For The Draft.

"It's cozy, it's safe," Smallwood said.

Kristin Barker lives on the North Side in a home that sleeps 14 people and she's also listed the property as a rental.

"We have a lot of charm," Barker said. "It's an 1800's urban mansion. It's seven bedrooms, and they're all in-suite baths."

While Barker and Smallwood each sing the attributes of their homes, they're each still waiting for the first renter to call.

"Not a nibble," Barker said, despite having the golden jewel of real estate, that being location.

"It's in walking distance of all the events," Smallwood said.

"It is really perfect walking distance with off street parking," Barker said.

Chad Wise operates a short-term rental hosting service and says that he feels there's still a bit of a game of chicken between guests and hosts.

"Our most affordable places right now are around $800 a night for the Thursday, Friday, which are your two biggest nights," Wise said. "Our bigger places? We still have some that are in the $5,000 to $6,000 range."

"For the three nights, I have everything from $1,800 for three nights to $33,000," said Sandy with Accommodations For The Draft.

Sandy's site is feeling the draft getting closer and she says the pace has really picked up as the event draws nearer.

Wise said that properties that listed for $10,000 in October have dropped, recently booking for $3,000 to $4,000 per night.

"Still very expensive bookings, but not as high as they were then," Wise said. "And those prices will continue to drop."

"We've been told repeatedly, don't drop the price yet," Barker said.

"You know, everything's negotiable," Smallwood said.

For now, Smallwood and Barker are sticking with their prices.

The biggest question now is who will blink first -- the renter biting the bullet or the host fearing if they don't lower the price and get what they can, they may miss out altogether.

If you're interested in listing your place as a rental, Wise says it's not too late, but once we get to around 30 days or less within the event, it probably will be.