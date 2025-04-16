Redstone Township officer justified in shooting, killing man armed with "extremely realistic" BB gun, DA rules

A Redstone Township officer was justified in shooting and killing a man armed with an "extremely realistic" assault rifle-style BB gun, the Fayette County district attorney ruled.

After an investigation, Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said he determined that the use of deadly force against 27-year-old Christopher Hackney the night of Jan. 28 was reasonable.

District attorney details what led up to shooting

Hackney was fatally shot after Redstone Township police were called to 132 Lyndale Road on Jan. 28 to conduct a welfare check on a suicidal man.

After a brief discussion near the home's entrance, Aubele said Hackney walked out of view of the officer, then later approached with what appeared to be an AR-15 rifle. Hackney "shouldered" the weapon and threatened the officer, who shot and killed him, the DA said.

Aubele said Hackney had an "extremely realistic" Airsoft BB gun that wasn't apparently fake "from any reasonable distance." Hackney had previously made statements about committing "suicide by cop," and at the time of the shooting, he had a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit and there were prescription drugs in his system, the district attorney said.

Investigation shows deadly force was justified, DA says

There was no body-worn camera footage available of the shooting, but Aubele said the investigation included reviewing footage from other responding officers and collecting evidence at the scene.

"Our investigation concludes that this officer had been presented with facts and circumstances causing him to utilize deadly force, and that said use of deadly force was reasonable," Aubele said in a statement.

Aubele said law enforcement officers regularly place themselves in danger and the "use of deadly force is justified not only when they are in actual danger of unlawful attack but also when they mistakenly, but reasonably, believe that they are."

No criminal charges will be filed, and the officer's name will not be released, Aubele said.