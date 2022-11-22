Red Cross helping six people displaced by fire, gas leak in Munhall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Red Cross has stepped in to help six people following a fire in Munhall.

A hot water tank caught fire at a home converted into apartments along East 11th Street.

One of the tenants put out the fire, but while investigating, firefighters found several gas leaks and high levels of carbon monoxide.

Repairs are expected to be made on Tuesday.