With Real ID enforcement one month away, Pittsburghers pack McCandless driver license center

The clock is ticking to get your Real ID. We're exactly one month out before federal enforcement starts, and if you're planning to fly this summer, you're not going to want to waste any more time. It's why people got to the McCandless DMV extra early Monday for one of the state's special Real ID Days.

Time flew by fast for Sean Newkom of Shaler.

"Oh, it's already April, oops," Newkom said.

Like many, as the federal government extended the deadline multiple times, he delayed getting a Real ID. Now, just as his driver's license expired, he got it with countless others in McCandless.

"I play in a string quartet, so we're all flying all over the country," Newkom said.

If you're planning on flying like Newkom, it's time to get moving. You'll need a Real ID, valid passport, Global Entry ID or military ID to fly domestic commercial flights, enter a military base and enter certain federal facilities by May 7.

"If I want to make a trip, I have to do it," said Betsy Binder, who lives in Lawrenceville. "I do everything as late as I can."

PennDOT holding Real ID Days

As of the start of April, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said about three out of four drivers in the state haven't gotten their Real ID. Only 26% have.

With DMVs seeing long wait lines, they're holding special Real ID Days on Mondays when the centers are typically closed to exclusively process these IDs.

Along with Newkom, Christine Molitor of Ross Township made sure to get to the center extra early.

"My sister was here last week and told me they were squashed like sardines in here," Molitor said.

She tried to get it two years ago, but didn't have the right documentation.

"That just made me [keep] putting it off and putting it off, and I came down to the wire," Molitor said.

This time, she was prepared.

What documents do you need to get a Real ID?

To get your ID, you'll need proof of being a U.S. citizen or a lawful permanent resident, with papers like a passport or birth certificate.

You'll also need proof of Social Security with your SS card, a W-2 or pay stub.

You'll need to show proof you live in the state with two documents, like a driver's license, auto insurance card or utility bill.

Lastly, don't forget, if you've had a name change, you'll need to bring legal proof of that change with a court document or marriage certificate.

Also, know that if you procrastinate any longer, some centers won't give you your ID on the spot. Instead, it will come in the mail within 15 days, so cross your fingers it arrives for any trips in May.

You can find everything you need to know about the Real ID, including future event dates and locations online. You can still visit your local DMV during regular hours as well to get your Real ID.