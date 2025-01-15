REAL ID enforcement begins in May. Here's what Pennsylvanians need to know.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — REAL ID is the card everyone knows they need, but many keep putting off. Now the TSA says this upcoming deadline for REAL ID is the real thing.

After being pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline for REAL ID is May 7. PennDOT says you'll need a REAL ID or another acceptable alternative approved by the TSA, like a passport, to board domestic flights or enter certain federal facilities.

"Getting your REAL ID is easy. You would need to visit your state motor vehicle licensing agency, and you'll need to be able to bring with you certain documentation to prove who you are," explained Stacey Fitzmaurice, the Transportation Security Administration's executive assistant administrator for operations support.

Fitzmaurice says head to tsa.gov and then click Pennsylvania on the map. That's where you'll find the list of documents to gather.

"So, this information is going to need to contain your full name, your date of birth. So, this could be information that's on a birth certificate, Social Security card or a passport. Additionally, you're going to have to have proof of residency and lawful status," Fitzmaurice said.

"And are you recommending people go as soon as possible? Or could people wait until their license is about to expire?" KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller asked.

"We are recommending people go as soon as possible," Fitzmaurice replied. "You know we have been working really closely with the states to make sure that they have available appointments to be able to support people who are applying for their REAL ID. But I suspect, as we get closer to the deadline, more and more people will be going, so I would go as soon as you can to avoid a last-minute rush."

And Fitzmaurice points out you'll also need a REAL ID to visit certain federal facilities.

KDKA-TV asked why now after leaders pushed the deadline back so many times.

"Well, REAL ID is as important today as it was when it was first pushed, or first issued, and you know the deadlines have been pushed a couple times. And part of that is making sure that we're ready for this. We want to make sure that we don't have issues at our airports, and we wanted to also work closely with the states, because it was a huge undertaking for the states to be able to modify all of their systems to be able to issue those REAL IDs," Fitzmaurice said.

And when you finally snag your REAL ID, you'll notice your new compliant license now rocks a star in the upper right-hand corner.