PennDOT to open drivers license centers on Mondays ahead of Real ID deadline

Time is officially running out to get a Real ID in Pennsylvania, with just 36 days remaining before the deadline.

You'll especially need one if you don't have a passport and plan on flying after May 7.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took care of that task during a visit to Cumberland County on Monday.

PennDOT provided an update on Tuesday, saying that driver's license centers are having serious issues with long lines. PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said if you waited this long to get a Real ID, you'll need to pack your patience as well as the documents you need because it's likely you'll be waiting in long lines.

The deadline has been extended a few times, but now, May 7 is the real, Real ID deadline.

So, with that said, beginning on May 7, if you don't have a Real ID or passport, then you're not going to be able to board a commercial flight.

So far, about 26% of Pennsylvania drivers, about 2.5 million drivers, have already secured Real IDs.

Carroll said customer volumes have increased at driver's license centers because a lot of people waited until the last minute, but PennDOT is trying their best to get people in and out.

They usually aren't open on Mondays, but 57 centers across the Commonwealth will be open on Mondays through May 7, except for Easter Monday.

"I want to warn everybody that there are a lot of procrastinators out there, and our driver's license centers now have real serious issues with respect to a lot of folks showing up even before the driver center opens," said Secretary Carroll. "We'll do our best to get you in and out of there quickly and I'm hopeful that folks that dont have to go to the drivers license center that can take advantage of renewal online or via the mail will take that opportunity."

If you've had a name change during your life, you'll need to bring legal proof of the change, such as a court document or a certified marriage certificate.

You can find all the needed documentation, as well as locations and hours, on the PennDOT website at this link.