Long lines form at Pittsburgh-area DMV as drivers make switch to Real ID

Pennsylvanians have just 57 days as of Monday before REAL ID enforcement begins in the Commonwealth.

Several DMVs held REAL ID events across the state on Monday to streamline the process for getting the new identification card.

At the driver's license center in New Kensington, hundreds of people showed up to get their REAL ID. At one point, the line was over an hour long to get inside the building.

"I figured I would have to wait but I would be sitting inside and not on a line outside," said Patti DeBiasse.

The big reason people showed up to get their REAL ID was the same for almost everyone.

"For travel, to make it easier," said Roberta Russo. "I have a passport, but they said you are going to need the REAL ID, so I am getting the REAL ID."

A REAL ID is a federally acceptable driver's license and photo ID that makes domestic air travel easier. It also allows for easier access into federal buildings or military bases.

It is not a requirement to have a REAL ID in Pennsylvania, and citizens will not be penalized for not having one.

If a Pennsylvania resident doesn't have a REAL ID after May 7, 2025, they must bring additional documentation to board domestic flights or enter a federal installation.

Getting a REAL ID costs $30, plus any renewal fees you may have associated with your license.

Aimee Inama, the press officer for PennDOT's Driver and Vehicle Services, says about 25% of Pennsylvanians already have a REAL ID, but there is still plenty of time to get one if you want one.

"People are concerned," said Inama. "They are saying, 'What happens if I don't get it on May 7, am I going to be in trouble, or what am I going to do?' You do have time. PennDOT is still going to be processing REAL IDs even after the May 7 deadline, so we don't want people to panic."

Officials also want drivers to show up with all proper documentation, otherwise you will be turned away and have to return at another time.

For more information on all the documentation you need to bring to get a REAL ID, click here.