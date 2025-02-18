Suspect in New Kensington gun store robbery sentenced to more than a year in prison

RC Firearms reopens at new location with changes after burglary

A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison and three years of supervised release after he was found guilty of stealing two dozen firearms in Westmoreland County early last year.

According to the Department of Justice, Michael Guin was sentenced on Tuesday after his involvement with a gun store break-in earlier this year in New Kensington.

Guin crashed a pickup truck through the main door of RC Firearms around 3:30 a.m. on January 22, 2024. Investigators said Steyn Sarduy then ran inside and smashed the front door, and Guin went in after him.

Once inside the building, the two proceeded to vandalize the store and steal 24 guns before driving off. Guin initially attempted to blame the robbery on Sarduy and his father, but investigators did not believe him.

Sarduy was picked up by authorities on an active warrant for a probation violation and he confessed to the burglary, giving a detailed description of what happened before and after.

He also told investigators that Guin was the second person involved and that the burglary was Guin's idea. Sarduy told authorities he and Guin split the firearms they stole, getting 12 each.

In February, both Guin and Sarduy were indicted by a federal grand jury.

Guin is also a previously convicted felon and that prohibits him from possessing a firearm.