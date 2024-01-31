2 charged with burglarizing New Kensington gun shop

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two men are charged with smashing a truck into the front of a gun shop in New Kensington and stealing two dozen firearms.

Agents with the ATF say Steyn Sarduy and Michael Guin robbed RC Firearms on Freeport Street in New Kensington in the early morning hours of Jan. 22.

According to court paperwork, surveillance footage captured Guin crashing a pickup truck through the main door of RC Firearms around 3:30 a.m. that morning. Investigators said Sarduy then ran inside and smashed the front door, and Guin went in after him.

Once inside, investigators said Sarduy used a hammer to break the glass on display cases and Guin followed, collecting handguns. ATF agents said the two continued to burglarize the store, stealing 24 guns before they got back in the truck and drove away.

The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible for the robbery of RC Firearms in New Kensington. (Photo: ATF)

The next day, authorities carried out a search warrant at an apartment in Natrona Heights. Agents said Guin tried to run before he was detained at gunpoint. After he saw the ATF badges on agents' vests, investigators said he "immediately had what appeared to be a panic attack and started crying and yelling obscenities."

Guin tried to blame the robbery on Sarduy and his father, but investigators said they didn't buy that story. Investigators said they made Guin call his girlfriend in an attempt to get more information, and while she didn't know authorities were listening, she made multiple statements incriminating him.

On Jan. 24, investigators said they picked up Sarduy on an active warrant for a probation violation and he confessed to the burglary, giving a detailed description of what happened before and after. He also told investigators Guin was the second person involved and the burglary was Guin's idea. Sarduy told authorities he and Guin split the firearms they stole, getting 12 each.