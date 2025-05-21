Rain moves through the Pittsburgh region with severe weather and flooding possible

There's so much to talk about when it comes to the weather today.

This morning, we are seeing the leading edge of warmer air moving in, with rain showers expected to be fairly continuous through around 9 this morning. We should get a break from the rain after 9, with temperatures rapidly warming up to near 70 by the early afternoon hours.

This quick surge of warmth will set the stage for afternoon storms in Pittsburgh, with storm chances sticking around through sunset for places south of I-70. Rain will continue in the overnight hours and on Thursday.

Conditions throughout the day in Pittsburgh - May 21, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Due to the rain, right now we have flood watches in effect through Thursday morning at 5 a.m. I think they will be extended through the rest of Thursday.

Rain totals for today and tomorrow will average more than an inch region-wide wide with some isolated communities potentially topping two inches. This will be enough to see at least some marginally high river and creek levels.

Estimated rain through Thursday night KDKA Weather Center

Flash flooding will also be possible after any heavy downpours, which will be frequent. We started the day with our yearly rainfall around 3 tenths of an inch behind the 'average' pace. We should be ahead of the pace by the end of the day.

When it comes to severe weather, chances will be highest this afternoon, but the chance for severe storms may linger into the evening hours. Strong wind speeds are the biggest concern this afternoon as cool air begins to make its way back into the region.

Frequent lightning and high rain rates are also expected during the times of 2 p.m. through 6 p.m. for Pittsburgh. The chance for severe weather extends through maybe as late as 9 p.m. for communities south of I-70.

Flood watches in our region on Wednesday morning KDKA Weather Center

Rain will continue through the overnight hours with a more consistent but lighter rain around. I have most of our rain falling today. So out of the additional 1 to 1.5 inches of rain that will fall both today and tomorrow, I expect 80 percent of that to fall before midnight.

Rain chances through the day on Wednesday KDKA Weather Center

Looking at temperatures, we will see highs near 70 degrees today. I have it as the warmest day of the next week. Noon temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Highs on Thursday and Friday are only expected to get into the mid-50s. Who's turning on their heaters? We are back in the 60s for highs on Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon storms will be possible on Memorial Day with highs near 70.

7-day forecast: May 21, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

