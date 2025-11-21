Rain chances in the Pittsburgh area arrive after sundown on Friday

An area of low pressure will slide through our area overnight, bringing a chance for some rain. Ahead of the system passing through, we will see a push and pull of warm and cool air along a warm front in our region, keeping us foggy in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon.

We should finally see some breaks in the clouds on Saturday. The push and pull of the front also means a hodgepodge of temperatures, with most places from Pittsburgh to the north seeing highs in the upper 40s and places south of Pittsburgh seeing highs in the low 50s. I have noon temperatures in the mid-40s.

Getting into the details of today, expect some pockets of fog through at least 10 a.m. this morning. It may last even longer than that. Fog advisories go through 9 a.m. as of 6 a.m. Rain chances will begin to tick up after the sun goes down, with widespread light to moderate rain falling through the overnight hours.

Rain totals should be closer to a quarter of an inch than a half inch. The light and steady rain will be the 'heaviest' between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. Rain should be done and out of here by 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

The rest of the weekend is looking dry.

Saturday will see partly cloudy skies. It'll be breezy with winds out of the northwest. Saturday highs will be in the upper 40s. Sunday should see plenty of sun with highs hitting the 50s.

Sunday will be dry with morning temperatures down near 30°. Sunday starts a string of days with highs in the 50s and lows most mornings in the low 30s. We have another rain chance on Tuesday through Thanksgiving morning, with rain chances moving out before the sun comes up.

Thanksgiving Day will see afternoon temperatures near 40 degrees. It'll be warmer in the morning hours with temperatures slowly falling.

