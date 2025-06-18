Pittsburgh's flooding risk remains in place through Thursday as rain chances continue

Since 2000, we've only had one stretch of 3 days with 91° weather or hotter in June, which happened last year.

We have a chance to do it again next week.

Rain chances stick around for another day today, bringing the risk of flooding to our area once again. The good news is that the end is near, with the final wet day of this stretch expected to occur on Thursday. We may go more than a week without rain as a powerful and hot ridge moves in next week.

Rain totals expected through Thursday night KDKA Weather Center

To be honest with you, today's rain chance is lower than yesterday's rain chance. Yesterday, we were going into the day with flood watches in place for the afternoon and evening. Today, we are starting the day with flood watches expiring at 7 this morning.

The best chance for rain looks to be this morning. While a line of storms is expected to move our way through the day, it's expected to fall apart just before it arrives in the state. With rain chances down and a little more sunshine today, expect high temperatures to hit the mid to low 80s.

Conditions in Pittsburgh on June 18, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

I have Pittsburgh hitting 83 for today's high with noon temperatures in the upper 70s. Winds should be out of the south-southwest at around 5mph. Rain, severe weather, and the risk of flooding will all be back tomorrow. We will see a one-two punch tomorrow when it comes to storms as we get a quick shortwave that will roll through just ahead of a cold front.

This should enhance downpours along with severe weather chances. Storm chances arrive after 3 in the afternoon, sticking around through 8 p.m. Thursday highs will just be in the upper 70s due to the increased rain chance both in the morning and afternoon. Morning lows will be up around 70 again.

The pick of the week when it comes to comfortable weather will be Friday with highs in the low 80s and low humidity. Saturday won't be as comfy, but it will still feel fantastic. Highs on Saturday will hit the upper 80s.

Friday highs should be in the low 80s. Humidity levels rise on Sunday, with highs hitting the low 90s. We could see a stretch of five days in a row with highs in the low 90s and a tropical airmass in place with dew points up near 70 degrees.

Careful what you wish for, as this heat is going to bring serious risks of heat exhaustion.

7-day forecast: June 18, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

