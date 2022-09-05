Rain cancels some Labor Day events

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A rainy forecast forced some Labor Day events to cancel.

The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival announced it won't open for Labor Day because of the rain and "hazardous conditions." The festival is open Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 25.

The car cruise scheduled at Deer Lakes was canceled, but the county said there are future car cruises planned.

The Pirates-Mets game was rescheduled for a split doubleheader on Wednesday. The Pirates said it was the first game at PNC Park this season to be postponed.

The Labor Day parade is still stepping off despite the rain, and President Joe Biden is expected in Pittsburgh later in the day.

Most areas will see less than an inch of rain, but some will get more than an inch, and a few could even see 2 to 4 inches.