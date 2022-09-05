Pittsburgh Weather: Labor Day rain showers prompt First Alert Weather Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today won't be a washout, but there will be rain around.

Today: There is a flood watch in effect through 11p. The watch could be extended into Tuesday with another wet day expected.

Any Alert Days Ahead? I have issued a First Alert Weather Day for today. May be extended to Tuesday.

Aware: We need rain and I have a chance for rain on 5 out of our next 7 days.

While most see less than an inch of rain, there will be a few spots that see more than an inch.

There is also the potential for a place or two to see significant rain totals of 2-4 inches of rain. That is why today is a First Alert Weather Day.

Over the past 24 hours, we saw the heaviest rain in places just south of I-80 in Mercer and Fayette counties. Radar estimates show an area from south of Youngstown, OH through Mercer recording more than 4" of rain in a short amount of time.

A flood (Areal) watch means that flash flooding is possible during the watch. The 'areal' part means that the region under the watch is broad or is part of a large area that is under the threat for big rain totals.

Obviously, this being a holiday weekend, there will be lots of folks at rivers and lakes and generally places that are low-lying or are prone to flooding like mountains with steep grades.

Flash flooding can occur with little to no warning. With the isolated nature of the heavy rainmakers through the day, I can't tell you exactly where flash flooding will occur but it appears that places in the Laurels and Ridges will have the highest chances.

Getting through today, there is also a chance for seeing a First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday. The biggest uncertainty for me when it comes to forecasting rain comes in on Wednesday with the EURO showing big rain totals through Wednesday and the GFS long-range model showing us almost dry on Wednesday.

Your A/C units will be getting a break over the next couple of days with highs today just hitting the low 70s. I have highs in the 70s through Thursday with Friday and Saturday seeing highs in the low 80s.

I will say that humidity levels even on Friday and Saturday should remain in the mid to low range meaning it will still feel nice even as we see highs returning to the 80's.

