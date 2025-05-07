Wednesday's weather in Pittsburgh marks the first dry day of May

It's been a wet and stormy start to May.

So far this month, the Pittsburgh airport has recorded 1.74" of rain. This is just outside of the top ten wettest starts to the month when it comes to the first 6 days. So far, we have recorded measurable rain every day this month.

We finally get a dry day today, and the weather pattern remains "mostly" dry through Mother's Day. For the year, we are just under an inch ahead of the 'average' pace, 13.66" of rain that has fallen.

I say mostly because parts of our area will see a few showers on Thursday as a surface low rides along a cold front. The cold front should come through most of our area dry, but stalls along I-70. Places along and just south of the cold front are the areas that will see scattered afternoon to evening rain.

Severe weather is unlikely. It now looks like rain showers will stick around for most of Friday as well.

Let's rewind a bit and talk about today, where it will be pleasant and finally dry. I have highs near 70 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, coming in out of the west-northwest at around 5mph. I have noon temperatures in the low 60s.

Mother's Day is in the running for best of the week. Mother's Day highs will be near 80 degrees with low humidity levels. There should be plenty of sunshine too. Saturday also isn't looking too shabby with highs in the 70s.

