RADical Days set to continue through mid-October

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some of the biggest attractions in southwestern PA are free this weekend for RADical Days.

R.A.D., also known as the Regional Asset District, invests in libraries, parks, and other cultural centers around the area.

Organizations supported by taxpayer funding like the zoo, aviary, and the opera will spend the next five weeks offering free admission or events to say 'thank you.'

R.A.D. funding, approved by Allegheny County voters, was a huge help for many organizations that couldn't rely on ticket sales to stay afloat during the pandemic.

"They recognize that to be a world-class place to live, you have to have a lot of fun things to do, right, including world-class performing arts organizations," said Chris Cox of the Pittsburgh Opera.

RADical Days run until October 16.